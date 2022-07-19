5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

La-Z-Boy LZB - P/E: 7.73 Asbury Automotive Group ABG - P/E: 5.17 Delta Apparel DLA - P/E: 5.85 Tempur Sealy Intl TPX - P/E: 7.4 O-I Glass OI - P/E: 6.15

Most recently, La-Z-Boy reported earnings per share at $1.07, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.65. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.44%, which has increased by 0.58% from last quarter's yield of 1.86%.

Asbury Automotive Group has reported Q1 earnings per share at $9.27, which has increased by 24.26% compared to Q4, which was 7.46. Delta Apparel has reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.44, which has increased by 182.35% compared to Q1, which was 0.51. This quarter, Tempur Sealy Intl experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.88 in Q4 and is now $0.69. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.49%, which has increased by 0.42% from last quarter's yield of 1.07%.

O-I Glass saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.36 in Q4 to $0.56 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.54%, which has decreased by 0.33% from 1.87% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.