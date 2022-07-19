A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the technology sector:

Amkor Technology AMKR - P/E: 6.11 Taitron Components TAIT - P/E: 5.69 Avnet AVT - P/E: 8.15 GoPro GPRO - P/E: 2.35 ASE Technology Holding Co ASX - P/E: 5.56

Amkor Technology's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.69, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.88. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.05%, which has increased by 0.09% from last quarter's yield of 0.96%.

Taitron Components saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.07 in Q4 to $0.34 now. Avnet's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $2.15, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.51. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.25%, which has decreased by 0.23% from 2.48% last quarter.

This quarter, GoPro experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.41 in Q4 and is now $0.09. ASE Technology Holding Co saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.5 in Q4 to $0.21 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 5.03%, which has increased by 2.64% from 2.39% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.