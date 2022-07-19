Bank of America to $51? Plus Mizuho Predicts $6 For This Stock

- Barclays reduced Bank of America Corporation BAC price target from $58 to $51. Bank of America shares rose 0.7% to $32.49 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lowered price target for MKS Instruments, Inc. MKSI from $175 to $130. MKS Instruments shares fell 1.4% to close at $101.28 on Monday.
- Piper Sandler reduced the price target on Chevron Corporation CVX from $213 to $189. Chevron shares fell 0.3% to $139.12 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho cut the price target for Sabre Corporation SABR from $11 to $6. Sabre shares rose 2.8% to $6.15 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target on T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS from $185 to $190. T-Mobile US shares rose 0.3% to $134.89 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital cut the price target on International Business Machines Corporation IBM from $152 to $148. IBM shares fell 4.6% to $131.74 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup lowered the price target for United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS from $240 to $210. UPS shares rose 1.1% to $181.99 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James reduced the price target on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated CAKE from $48 to $36. Cheesecake Factory shares rose 2.4% to $27.69 in pre-market trading.
