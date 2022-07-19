SAS Reaches Deal With Pilots' Unions; Ends 15 Day Strike

by

SAS AB SASDY has reached a deal with SAS Scandinavia pilots’ unions after fifteen days of strike.

has reached a deal with SAS Scandinavia pilots’ unions after fifteen days of strike. The parties have agreed on new 5.5-year collective bargaining agreements.

Flights operated by SAS Scandinavia will resume according to their regular traffic program as soon as possible.

The agreements include cost savings in line with the set targets in the SAS FORWARD target of SEK 7.5 billion in annual cost savings.

SAS noted pending litigation previously initiated by the pilots’ unions and individual pilots against the company will be withdrawn.

The agreement includes increased productivity for the SAS Scandinavia pilots and increased flexibility in seasonal production.

With the labor agreements in place, SAS will be able to proceed with its process to secure funding to support the company’s ongoing operations.

