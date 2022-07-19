SAS Reaches Deal With Pilots' Unions; Ends 15 Day Strike

- SAS AB SASDY has reached a deal with SAS Scandinavia pilots’ unions after fifteen days of strike.
- The parties have agreed on new 5.5-year collective bargaining agreements.
- Flights operated by SAS Scandinavia will resume according to their regular traffic program as soon as possible.
- The agreements include cost savings in line with the set targets in the SAS FORWARD target of SEK 7.5 billion in annual cost savings.
- SAS noted pending litigation previously initiated by the pilots’ unions and individual pilots against the company will be withdrawn.
- The agreement includes increased productivity for the SAS Scandinavia pilots and increased flexibility in seasonal production.
- With the labor agreements in place, SAS will be able to proceed with its process to secure funding to support the company’s ongoing operations.
- Related: SAS Airline Cancels Flight On Pilot Shortage, Though Passenger Volume Jumped
- It had also voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 in the U.S. The estimated effect of the strike is approximately SEK 100-130 million per day ($9.5-$12.5 million) in lost revenue and costs.
- Also Read: Pilot Strike Forces SAS To File For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy In US
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksGeneral