Key Takeaways From Credit Suisse's Re-rating Of Snap

- Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained Snap Inc SNAP with an Outperform and cut the price target from $59 to $45 as he revisited 2023 estimates.
- With Snap having already preannounced that it will miss the low-end of 2Q22 guidance, investor focus will primarily be on the 3Q22 outlook and incremental indications for 4Q he observed.
- That said, with marketers indicating compressing visibility and classic macro headwind-driven behavior of consolidating ad budgets to the more significant destinations, he expects the share donation he called out for Snap at the time of its preannouncement to intensify.
- He maintained Outperform, citing the potential for better-than-expected DAU growth with a revamped Android app released in more geographies.
- The re-rating also factored in the potential for better-than-expected ad revenue on ramping product rollouts and marketer adoption.
- The rating also involved monetization optionality from increased engagement from Games, Maps, and Spotlight.
- Price Action: SNAP shares traded higher by 5.16% at $14.36 on the last check Monday.
- Photo by thought-catalog via Unsplash
