Triumph Inks Five-Year License Agreement With RUAG; Bags Contract From Boeing

Geared Solutions business has signed a five-year licensing agreement extension with RUAG, a company that specializes in aerospace engineering and defense. The financial terms were not disclosed. The contract is for continued sustainment support on the F/A-18 A-D Aircraft Mounted Accessory Drive (AMAD).

The parties will collaborate to provide testing, repair, and overhaul support for the F/A-18 AMAD military applications.

RUAG's facility in Interlaken/Wilderswil, Switzerland, supports international military operators by utilizing TRIUMPH's repair procedures and spares pool to support the F/A-18 AMAD product line.

. The contract spans hundreds of variations of wire control cables used on the 737 MAX, 767, 777, and 777X programs. TRIUMPH will provide manufacturing and life cycle support for these highly engineered mechanical components. TRIUMPH will perform work under this agreement at its Shelbyville, Indiana facility.

Price Action: TGI shares are trading higher by 3.09% at $13.68 on the last check Monday.

