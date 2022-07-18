ñol

Triumph Inks Five-Year License Agreement With RUAG; Bags Contract From Boeing

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 18, 2022 10:43 AM | 1 min read
  • Triumph Group Inc's TGI Geared Solutions business has signed a five-year licensing agreement extension with RUAG, a company that specializes in aerospace engineering and defense. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The contract is for continued sustainment support on the F/A-18 A-D Aircraft Mounted Accessory Drive (AMAD).
  • The parties will collaborate to provide testing, repair, and overhaul support for the F/A-18 AMAD military applications.
  • RUAG's facility in Interlaken/Wilderswil, Switzerland, supports international military operators by utilizing TRIUMPH's repair procedures and spares pool to support the F/A-18 AMAD product line.
  • Additionally, Triumph's Actuation Products and Services business has secured a contract from Boeing Co BA. The contract spans hundreds of variations of wire control cables used on the 737 MAX, 767, 777, and 777X programs.
  • TRIUMPH will provide manufacturing and life cycle support for these highly engineered mechanical components. TRIUMPH will perform work under this agreement at its Shelbyville, Indiana facility.
  • Price Action: TGI shares are trading higher by 3.09% at $13.68 on the last check Monday.

