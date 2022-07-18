Triumph Inks Five-Year License Agreement With RUAG; Bags Contract From Boeing

- Triumph Group Inc's TGI Geared Solutions business has signed a five-year licensing agreement extension with RUAG, a company that specializes in aerospace engineering and defense. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- The contract is for continued sustainment support on the F/A-18 A-D Aircraft Mounted Accessory Drive (AMAD).
- The parties will collaborate to provide testing, repair, and overhaul support for the F/A-18 AMAD military applications.
- RUAG's facility in Interlaken/Wilderswil, Switzerland, supports international military operators by utilizing TRIUMPH's repair procedures and spares pool to support the F/A-18 AMAD product line.
- Additionally, Triumph's Actuation Products and Services business has secured a contract from Boeing Co BA. The contract spans hundreds of variations of wire control cables used on the 737 MAX, 767, 777, and 777X programs.
- TRIUMPH will provide manufacturing and life cycle support for these highly engineered mechanical components. TRIUMPH will perform work under this agreement at its Shelbyville, Indiana facility.
- Price Action: TGI shares are trading higher by 3.09% at $13.68 on the last check Monday.
