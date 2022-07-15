BMO Capital Cuts Albertsons Price Target By 7%

by

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania lowered the price target on Albertsons Companies Inc ACI to $24 from $26 and maintained an Underperform rating on the shares.

The analyst also warned about the impact of a possible wave of wage investments for unionized grocers on Albertsons' earnings.

Price Action: ACI shares are trading lower by 0.26% at $26.35 on the last check Friday.

