BMO Capital Cuts Albertsons Price Target By 7%

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 15, 2022 12:57 PM | 29 seconds read
  • BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania lowered the price target on Albertsons Companies Inc ACI to $24 from $26 and maintained an Underperform rating on the shares.
  • The analyst thinks there is a higher chance that consumer headwinds and signs of trade-down on value could hamper the company's earnings.
  • The analyst also warned about the impact of a possible wave of wage investments for unionized grocers on Albertsons' earnings.
  • Price Action: ACI shares are trading lower by 0.26% at $26.35 on the last check Friday.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsGeneral