Abercrombie Launches Kids Denim Collection With Sizing Options

division, abercrombie kids, has launched its 2022 denim collection, with options for fit and sizing. Additionally, the denim collection has expanded its size range, and the brand now offers sizes 5/6 to 17/18.

The updated assortment now includes short, regular, and long lengths in all sizes and waistband adjusters in every single pair.

"Sizing up can lead to jeans that are too long or sizing down can lead to jeans that are too short. Our new fit and size options were designed to fix that problem," said Carey Krug, SVP & Head of Marketing, Abercrombie Brands.

Price Action: ANF shares are trading lower by 2.01% at $16.54 on Thursday's last check.

