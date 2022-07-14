ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Abercrombie Launches Kids Denim Collection With Sizing Options

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 14, 2022 12:23 PM | 1 min read
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF division, abercrombie kids, has launched its 2022 denim collection, with options for fit and sizing.
  • Additionally, the denim collection has expanded its size range, and the brand now offers sizes 5/6 to 17/18.
  • The updated assortment now includes short, regular, and long lengths in all sizes and waistband adjusters in every single pair.
  • "Sizing up can lead to jeans that are too long or sizing down can lead to jeans that are too short. Our new fit and size options were designed to fix that problem," said Carey Krug, SVP & Head of Marketing, Abercrombie Brands.
  • Price Action: ANF shares are trading lower by 2.01% at $16.54 on Thursday's last check.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsSmall CapGeneral