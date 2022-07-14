Twist Bioscience Launches Monkeypox Virus Synthetic DNA Controls For Developing Assays

by

Twist Bioscience Corp TWST launched two human monkeypox virus synthetic DNA controls.

launched two human monkeypox virus synthetic DNA controls. Positive controls provide quality control measures for developing, verifying, and validating both next-generation sequencing (NGS) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays.

The Twist synthetic DNA controls include known clades of the monkeypox virus, currently named the Congo Basin (Central African) clade and the West African clade.

The latter has been identified as the predominant clade in the current multi-country outbreak.

"The monkeypox controls are the most recent addition to our expanding portfolio of synthetic controls and reference standards that empower our customers to develop research and diagnostic tests to improve global health," said Emily Leproust, CEO & co-founder of Twist Bioscience.

The monkeypox synthetic DNA controls cover over 80% of the full viral genome and is sequence-verified using NGS and ddPCR. Each control comprises 1.8kb of overlapping fragments that tile the genome.

