Vinco Ventures Appoints Ted Farnsworth As Co-CEO

by

Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG has appointed Ted Farnsworth as co-Chief Executive Officer alongside Lisa King, current CEO of Vinco Ventures, effective June 8, 2022.

has appointed Ted Farnsworth as co-Chief Executive Officer alongside Lisa King, current CEO of Vinco Ventures, effective June 8, 2022. Farnsworth and King will lead the company as co-CEOs.

As Co-Founder and Chairman of ZASH Global Media and Entertainment, Farnsworth was instrumental, along with Vinco and ZVV Media Partners, in acquiring Lomotif and AdRizer.

"Vinco and ZASH have begun to streamline our businesses. With Ted as co-CEO, together, we can more efficiently execute our strategic growth plans with a clear understanding of our Company's combined vision and plan," said co-CEO Lisa King.

Price Action: BBIG shares are trading lower by 1.94% at $1.01 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.