Vinco Ventures Appoints Ted Farnsworth As Co-CEO

- Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG has appointed Ted Farnsworth as co-Chief Executive Officer alongside Lisa King, current CEO of Vinco Ventures, effective June 8, 2022.
- Farnsworth and King will lead the company as co-CEOs.
- As Co-Founder and Chairman of ZASH Global Media and Entertainment, Farnsworth was instrumental, along with Vinco and ZVV Media Partners, in acquiring Lomotif and AdRizer.
- "Vinco and ZASH have begun to streamline our businesses. With Ted as co-CEO, together, we can more efficiently execute our strategic growth plans with a clear understanding of our Company's combined vision and plan," said co-CEO Lisa King.
- Price Action: BBIG shares are trading lower by 1.94% at $1.01 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
