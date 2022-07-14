United Airlines, Pilots' Union To Improve Agreement By Renegotiating: CNBC

- United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL and its pilots' union are renegotiating a new contract, a setback for the carrier after it was the first to achieve a tentative agreement since the pandemic began, reported CNBC.
- Renegotiations are taking place since the current agreement "fell short" of some pilots' expectations.
- "Management has agreed to reengage in discussions to remove objectionable items and work with us to reach a new, improved agreement," stated Capt. Mike Hamilton, chair of the United Master Executive Council, part of ALPA.
- The delay could make waves at other airlines and their pilots' unions, which will often compare contracts from other carriers.
- Price Action: UAL shares are trading lower by 1.40% at $37.38 during the premarket session on Thursday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
