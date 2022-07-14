United Airlines, Pilots' Union To Improve Agreement By Renegotiating: CNBC

by

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL and its pilots' union are renegotiating a new contract, a setback for the carrier after it was the first to achieve a tentative agreement since the pandemic began, reported CNBC.

and its pilots' union are renegotiating a new contract, a setback for the carrier after it was the first to achieve a tentative agreement since the pandemic began, reported CNBC. Renegotiations are taking place since the current agreement "fell short" of some pilots' expectations.

Related : United Airlines Pilots Approve Tentative Agreement On 14.5% Pay Hike

: United Airlines Pilots Approve Tentative Agreement On 14.5% Pay Hike "Management has agreed to reengage in discussions to remove objectionable items and work with us to reach a new, improved agreement," stated Capt. Mike Hamilton, chair of the United Master Executive Council, part of ALPA.

The delay could make waves at other airlines and their pilots' unions, which will often compare contracts from other carriers.

Price Action: UAL shares are trading lower by 1.40% at $37.38 during the premarket session on Thursday.

UAL shares are trading lower by 1.40% at $37.38 during the premarket session on Thursday. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNews