United Airlines, Pilots' Union To Improve Agreement By Renegotiating: CNBC

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 14, 2022 7:22 AM | 1 min read
  • United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL and its pilots' union are renegotiating a new contract, a setback for the carrier after it was the first to achieve a tentative agreement since the pandemic began, reported CNBC.
  • Renegotiations are taking place since the current agreement "fell short" of some pilots' expectations.
  • RelatedUnited Airlines Pilots Approve Tentative Agreement On 14.5% Pay Hike
  • "Management has agreed to reengage in discussions to remove objectionable items and work with us to reach a new, improved agreement," stated Capt. Mike Hamilton, chair of the United Master Executive Council, part of ALPA.
  • The delay could make waves at other airlines and their pilots' unions, which will often compare contracts from other carriers.
  • Price Action: UAL shares are trading lower by 1.40% at $37.38 during the premarket session on Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

