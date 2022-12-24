Edward Snowden Says 'We Are All Going To Be Billionaires' But...

Edward Snowden quipped Wednesday (July 13) that “we’re all going to be billionaires,” while commenting on record inflation numbers made public the same day.

The former intelligence consultant said in a tweet that while people would turn into billionaires, a gallon of milk would cost $2.6 trillion as a result of steep price increases.

In a separate tweet, Snowden shared a Wall Street Journal headline that read “U.S. Inflation Hits Four-Decade High of 9.1%” and said he was trying to imagine the mindset of a kid graduating high school this year and realizing “they're about to step into the world with the difficulty slider locked on Nightmare Mode.”

The Labor Department reported an 8.3% year-over-year increase in the Consumer Price Index for August, which came in above average economist estimates of 8%.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Wkimedia

This article was originally published on July 14, 2022, and has been modified with updated information.