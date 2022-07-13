Former U.S. President Donald Trump is one of the officials in the crosshairs of Iran as it seeks to avenge the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a senior military figure in the Middle Eastern nation.

What Happened: The revelation that Trump, former Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, and former CENTCOM Commander General Kenneth McKenzie are in Tehran’s crosshairs was made in an intelligence report seen by Yahoo News.

“Iran would probably view the killing or prosecution of a U.S. official it considers equivalent in rank and stature to Soleimani or responsible for his death as successful retaliatory actions,” reported Yahoo News, citing the intelligence document.

The report, dated July 16, is marked “For Official Use Only” and “Not for Public Release,” according to Yahoo News.

Why It Matters: The report assumes significance as it is dated only two days after President Joe Biden announced a trip to the Middle East. The president landed in Israel on Wednesday, he’s expected to fly later to Saudi Arabia, noted Yahoo News.

The U.S. intelligence report said that the regime in Iran is “waging a multipronged campaign” against select U.S. officials to avenge the death of Soleimani.

Iran issued an arrest warrant against Trump along with 36 other individuals after Soleimani was assassinated in Baghdad, Iraq in January 2020.

At the time, Ali Alqasi Mehr, Tehran’s attorney general had said that Trump would be prosecuted after his term ends.

