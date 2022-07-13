Farmmi Wins New Order For Canada Export

by

has received a new order for its dried Shiitake mushrooms, which will be exported to Canada. The financial terms were not disclosed. "Canada and the broader North American market continue to represent a significant growth opportunity for us,” said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.

Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er.

Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 3.74% at $1.11 on the last check Wednesday.

