EXCLUSIVE: Grove CEO Outlines Future Growth Plans In Letter To Shareholders

- Grove Inc GRVI Chief Executive Officer Allan Marshall has released a letter to shareholders outlining future plans for the company.
- Marshall said despite facing challenges from COVID-19, transportation and logistics delays, inflationary pressures, and labor shortage, Grove's sales increased by an estimated 100% over 2021 with a compounded two-year sales growth rate of over 500%.
- Further, he noted that the company's 2022 acquisition strategy was slowed by extremely high valuations in the private sector.
- The organization plans to implement quality control procedures to improve all aspects of service to its customers.
- The CEO noted that Grove's future growth would come from its Upexi Brand aggregation business and acquisitions, expanding its technology and liquidation business segments.
- The company has invested in distribution, logistics, and technology to fuel growth.
- Marshall noted that growth into the fiscal year 2023 could be accomplished with debt and cash flow without the need for equity capital.
- Price Action: GRVI shares closed lower by 3.85% at $4.25 on Tuesday.
