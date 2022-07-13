ñol

EXCLUSIVE: Grove CEO Outlines Future Growth Plans In Letter To Shareholders

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 13, 2022 8:00 AM | 1 min read
  • Grove Inc GRVI Chief Executive Officer Allan Marshall has released a letter to shareholders outlining future plans for the company.
  • Marshall said despite facing challenges from COVID-19, transportation and logistics delays, inflationary pressures, and labor shortage, Grove's sales increased by an estimated 100% over 2021 with a compounded two-year sales growth rate of over 500%.
  • Further, he noted that the company's 2022 acquisition strategy was slowed by extremely high valuations in the private sector.
  • The organization plans to implement quality control procedures to improve all aspects of service to its customers.
  • The CEO noted that Grove's future growth would come from its Upexi Brand aggregation business and acquisitions, expanding its technology and liquidation business segments.
  • The company has invested in distribution, logistics, and technology to fuel growth.
  • Marshall noted that growth into the fiscal year 2023 could be accomplished with debt and cash flow without the need for equity capital.
  • Price Action: GRVI shares closed lower by 3.85% at $4.25 on Tuesday.

