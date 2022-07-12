Xponential Fitness' Club Pilates Inks Master Franchise Agreement In UK

by

Xponential Fitness Inc XPOF pilates brand Club Pilates has signed a Master Franchise Agreement in the U.K., including England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

The agreement gives the master franchisee the opportunity to license at least 50 Club Pilates studios over the next 10 years.

The new studios will bring Club Pilates' international reach to 12 countries outside North America.

The first Club Pilates studio in the U.K. is expected to open in 2023.

Behind the master franchise agreement in the U.K. is Richard Uku, founder of Deblankson Fitness Group and a Multi-Unit Franchisee of Club Pilates and sister brand, AKT, in the U.S.

Price Action: XPOF shares are trading higher by 0.31% at $13.05 on the last check Tuesday.

