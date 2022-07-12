Xponential Fitness' Club Pilates Inks Master Franchise Agreement In UK

- Xponential Fitness Inc XPOF pilates brand Club Pilates has signed a Master Franchise Agreement in the U.K., including England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
- The deal marks the parent company's first Master Franchise Agreement in the U.K.
- The agreement gives the master franchisee the opportunity to license at least 50 Club Pilates studios over the next 10 years.
- The new studios will bring Club Pilates' international reach to 12 countries outside North America.
- The first Club Pilates studio in the U.K. is expected to open in 2023.
- Behind the master franchise agreement in the U.K. is Richard Uku, founder of Deblankson Fitness Group and a Multi-Unit Franchisee of Club Pilates and sister brand, AKT, in the U.S.
- Price Action: XPOF shares are trading higher by 0.31% at $13.05 on the last check Tuesday.
