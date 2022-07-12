Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that may be worth watching:

Chico's FAS CHS - P/E: 6.74 Crown Crafts CRWS - P/E: 6.61 Legacy Housing LEGH - P/E: 6.44 AutoNation AN - P/E: 5.3 Thor Industries THO - P/E: 4.1

This quarter, Chico's FAS experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.09 in Q4 and is now $0.28. Its most recent dividend yield is at 9.21%, which has increased by 0.84% from 8.37% in the previous quarter.

Crown Crafts looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of $0.24, which has not changed since last quarter (Q3). Its most recent dividend yield is at 5.31%, which has increased by 0.6% from 4.71% in the previous quarter.

Legacy Housing has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.61, which has increased by 19.61% compared to Q2, which was 0.51. AutoNation has reported Q1 earnings per share at $5.78, which has increased by 0.35% compared to Q4, which was 5.76. Thor Industries has reported Q3 earnings per share at $6.32, which has increased by 31.94% compared to Q2, which was 4.79. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.41%, which has increased by 0.38% from 2.03% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.