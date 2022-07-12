Analysts Slash Price Target On Gap - Read Why

by

Analysts lowered the price target on Gap Inc (NYSE : GPS) following the company's CEO change and dim outlook.

(NYSE GPS) following the company's CEO change and dim outlook. Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow downgraded from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target to $10 from $16 (20% upside).

analyst Ike Boruchow downgraded from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target to $10 from $16 (20% upside). The analyst said he could not recommend a company that is struggling to handle company-specific challenges in addition to growing macro-economic pressures.

The analyst noted Gap's fundamentals are deteriorating far worse than expected.

Related : Gap CEO Sonia Syngal Steps Down; Company Anticipates Dim Q2 Outlook

: Gap CEO Sonia Syngal Steps Down; Company Anticipates Dim Q2 Outlook Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberley Greenberger lowered the price target to $7.5 (10% downside) from $8 and kept an Underweight rating on the shares.

analyst Kimberley Greenberger lowered the price target to $7.5 (10% downside) from $8 and kept an Underweight rating on the shares. Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti lowered the price target to $8 (4% downside) from $10 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares.

analyst Michael Binetti lowered the price target to $8 (4% downside) from $10 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained Gap with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $13 to $10.

analyst Dana Telsey maintained Gap with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $13 to $10. Barclays analyst Betsy Graseck maintained the Underweight rating and reduced the price target from $7 to $6 (28% downside).

analyst Betsy Graseck maintained the Underweight rating and reduced the price target from $7 to $6 (28% downside). BofA analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained Gap with an Underperform and lowered the price target from $9.6 to $8.

analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained Gap with an Underperform and lowered the price target from $9.6 to $8. Price Action: GPS shares are trading lower by 4.79% at $8.34 on the last check Tuesday.

GPS shares are trading lower by 4.79% at $8.34 on the last check Tuesday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.