Innoviz Inks Distribution Deal With Joowon Industrial For South Korean Market

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2022 9:26 AM | 1 min read
  • Innoviz Technologies Ltd INVZ has signed a cooperation agreement with testing equipment distributor Joowon Industrial to drive LiDAR sales in the Korean market.
  • Joowon Industrial uses TADS (Thermography Auto analysis Diagnosis System) for powerline inspection and analysis.
  • The next generation of Joowon's TADS system will use Innoviz's LiDAR to quickly and accurately build a 3D model of the power lines and surrounding vegetation to reduce cost and improve inspection efficiency.
  • Joowon will serve as a distributor for Innoviz to accelerate the adoption of LiDAR solutions for applications across industries.
  • Price Action: INVZ shares closed lower by 7.37% at $3.77 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksContractsSmall Cap