Innoviz Inks Distribution Deal With Joowon Industrial For South Korean Market

- Innoviz Technologies Ltd INVZ has signed a cooperation agreement with testing equipment distributor Joowon Industrial to drive LiDAR sales in the Korean market.
- Joowon Industrial uses TADS (Thermography Auto analysis Diagnosis System) for powerline inspection and analysis.
- The next generation of Joowon's TADS system will use Innoviz's LiDAR to quickly and accurately build a 3D model of the power lines and surrounding vegetation to reduce cost and improve inspection efficiency.
- Joowon will serve as a distributor for Innoviz to accelerate the adoption of LiDAR solutions for applications across industries.
- Price Action: INVZ shares closed lower by 7.37% at $3.77 on Monday.
