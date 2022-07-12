Hyundai Plans To Build EV Factory In South Korea: Reuters

- Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. HYMTF is planning to build a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) factory in South Korea, Reuters reported.
- The facility will be the company's first automobile plant to open in South Korea in three decades.
- The report added that production in the new site is set to begin by 2025.
- Price Action: HYMTF shares closed lower by 12.12% at $30.10 on Monday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
