Hyundai Plans To Build EV Factory In South Korea: Reuters

Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. HYMTF is planning to build a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) factory in South Korea, Reuters reported.

The facility will be the company's first automobile plant to open in South Korea in three decades.

The report added that production in the new site is set to begin by 2025.

HYMTF shares closed lower by 12.12% at $30.10 on Monday.

HYMTF shares closed lower by 12.12% at $30.10 on Monday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

