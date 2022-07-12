ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Hyundai Plans To Build EV Factory In South Korea: Reuters

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2022 8:31 AM | 1 min read
  • Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. HYMTF is planning to build a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) factory in South Korea, Reuters reported.
  • The facility will be the company's first automobile plant to open in South Korea in three decades.
  • The report added that production in the new site is set to begin by 2025.
  • Also ReadHyundai Motor To Invest $10B In US By 2025
  • Price Action: HYMTF shares closed lower by 12.12% at $30.10 on Monday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral