Pizza Inn Reveals Expansion To New Zealand

by

Rave Restaurant Group Inc RAVE owned Pizza Inn restaurant has signed an international development agreement with principal master licensee and development partner Ginny Singh, Director of GJ Restaurants Ltd, in Auckland, New Zealand.

owned Pizza Inn restaurant has signed an international development agreement with principal master licensee and development partner Ginny Singh, Director of GJ Restaurants Ltd, in Auckland, New Zealand. Under the agreement, Pizza Inn will join forces with Singh to build 10 Pizza Inn restaurants.

The first restaurant will be opened in Auckland later in 2022.

Internationally, Pizza Inn operates restaurants in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, and Honduras.

"Hospitality is recovering and this is a great time to bring an iconic American brand which aligns with our passion for authentic, high-quality pizza," said Ginny Singh.

Price Action: RAVE shares are trading higher by 0.84% at $1.20 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.