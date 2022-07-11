China Sees Downfall In Automobile Sales: Reuters

by

China's automobile industry association has downgraded its sales forecast for 2022, affected by a drop in commercial vehicle demand, Reuters reported.

The world's largest car market has been hit by business restrictions imposed to curtail the spread of COVID-19 cases.

China Association of Automobile Manufacturers forecasts to sell 27 million cars in 2022, a 3% increase from 2021.

The association had previously predicted 27.5 million unit sales.

It sees a 16% fall in sales of commercial vehicles to 4 million units.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral