Telsey Advisory Says Costco Is 'Executing Well'; Sees Notable Upside

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 8, 2022 12:29 PM | 1 min read
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated its Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares with a price target of $590 (17% upside).
  • The company reported a 20.4% increase in sales for the retail month of June to $22.78 billion.
  • The analyst noted Costco reported an impressive June comparable sales growth of 18.1%, which is almost unheard of in retail these days.
  • Feldman cited that Costco is performing well amidst a tough operating macro environment.
  • He added that the company is likely to remain a share gainer, aided by strong sales and high membership renewal rates.
  • Price Action: COST shares are trading higher by 1.60% at $502.85 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

