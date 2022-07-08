Read Why Upstart Shares Are Plunging Today

- JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone downgraded Upstart Holdings Inc UPST to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target.
- The move comes after the company lowered its second-quarter revenue outlook citing funding constraints due to a volatile macroeconomy.
- The company also took action to convert loans on its balance sheet into cash and made losses due to rising rates.
- The company's preliminary revenue stands at $228 million (consensus $297.68 million), down from previously guided $295 million - $305 million.
- The analyst sees limited revenue visibility going forward as Upstart does not want to hold loans on its balance sheet while capital market participants are less willing to fund originations.
- Price Action: UPST shares are trading lower by 16.51% at $28.17 in premarket on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Company
