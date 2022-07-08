Read Why Upstart Shares Are Plunging Today

by

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone downgraded Upstart Holdings Inc UPST to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target.

The company also took action to convert loans on its balance sheet into cash and made losses due to rising rates.

The company's preliminary revenue stands at $228 million (consensus $297.68 million), down from previously guided $295 million - $305 million.

Price Action: UPST shares are trading lower by 16.51% at $28.17 in premarket on the last check Friday.

