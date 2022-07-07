ñol

Read Why Wells Fargo Is Bullish On This Discount Retailer

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 7, 2022 12:46 PM | 1 min read
  • Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly raised the price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI to $75 from $70 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • The analyst sees more room for an upside despite the company missing to meet the Street view in the recent quarter.
  • Kelly believes Ollie’s 40-year celebration flyer is likely to build on a good promotional quarter to date.
  • In June, the company reported Q1 revenue of $406.7 million, missing the analyst of $417.24 million.
  • Price Action: OLLI shares are trading higher by 5.86% at $70.15 on the last check Thursday.

