Read Why Wells Fargo Is Bullish On This Discount Retailer

- Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly raised the price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI to $75 from $70 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares.
- The analyst sees more room for an upside despite the company missing to meet the Street view in the recent quarter.
- Kelly believes Ollie’s 40-year celebration flyer is likely to build on a good promotional quarter to date.
- In June, the company reported Q1 revenue of $406.7 million, missing the analyst of $417.24 million.
- Price Action: OLLI shares are trading higher by 5.86% at $70.15 on the last check Thursday.
