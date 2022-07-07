Former President Donald Trump and his associates could be subpoenaed before a grand jury looking into interference with the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election in Georgia.

What Happened: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not rule out the possibility of subpoenaing Trump and his associates, reported NBC.

“We’ll just have to see where the investigation leads us,” said Willis, according to NBC.

“I think that people thought we came into this as some kind of game. This is not a game at all. What I am doing is very serious.”

On being asked by NBC if she was leaving open the possibility of a subpoena for Trump, she said, “Anything’s possible.”

Why It Matters: Willis’ interview came a day after the grand jury subpoenaed Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and his ally Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and others, noted NBC.

Graham called the investigation “all politics” and a “fishing expedition” and said he intends to challenge the subpoena, according to an NPR report.

Willis said she is not in a “rush” to finish her work and could pause if it is unfinished by the November mid-term elections, as she doesn’t want to be perceived as trying to influence the polls, according to NBC.

Trump has reportedly told his advisors that declaring his run for the White House again would strengthen his argument that criminal investigations against him in Georgia and New York are politically motivated.

Last month, White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified before a Congressional committee looking into the Jan. 6 riots, saying Trump tried to drive the presidential limousine himself to Capitol Hill on the day of the insurrection.

Photo via Grindstone Media Group on Shutterstock