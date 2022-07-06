Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Is Rising After Hours

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after several SEC filings showed recent insider buying.

Sue Gove, who was recently appointed interim CEO, disclosed the purchase of 50,000 shares at an average price of $4.61 per share.

Board member Harriet Edelman disclosed the purchase of 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.94 per share and Jeff Kirwan, who also sits on Bed Bath & Beyond's board, disclosed the purchase of 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.90 per share.

BBBY Price Action: Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week high of $32.61 and a 52-week low of $4.38.

The stock was up 5.82% in after hours at $4.73 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.