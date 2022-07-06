ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Is Rising After Hours

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 6, 2022 5:14 PM | 1 min read

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after several SEC filings showed recent insider buying.

Sue Gove, who was recently appointed interim CEO, disclosed the purchase of 50,000 shares at an average price of $4.61 per share.

From Last Week: 'It's Game Over': Loop Capital Analyst Warns That Bed Bath & Beyond's Days Are Limited

Board member Harriet Edelman disclosed the purchase of 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.94 per share and Jeff Kirwan, who also sits on Bed Bath & Beyond's board, disclosed the purchase of 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.90 per share.

See Also: After-Hours Alert: Why GameStop Stock Is Surging

BBBY Price Action: Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week high of $32.61 and a 52-week low of $4.38.

The stock was up 5.82% in after hours at $4.73 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingNewsPenny StocksSmall CapInsider TradesMoversTrading Ideas