Ford Clocks 31.5% Growth In June US Sales

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 5, 2022 11:07 AM | 1 min read
  • Ford Motor Co F reported a 31.5% increase in June 2022 U.S. sales to 152,262 vehicles.
  • The company posted a 26.4% increase in Truck sales, a 36.1% rise in SUV sales, and a 76.6% increase in Electric Vehicles.
  • Retail sales for June 2022 grew 30.3%.
  • "Amid industry-wide supply constraints, Ford outperformed the industry driven by strong F-Series, Explorer and new Expedition and Navigator SUV sales," said Andrew Frick, VP, Sales, Distribution & Trucks, Ford Blue.
  • Price Action: F shares are trading lower by 3.93% at $10.88 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

