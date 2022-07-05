Ford Clocks 31.5% Growth In June US Sales

by

reported a 31.5% increase in June 2022 U.S. sales to 152,262 vehicles. The company posted a 26.4% increase in Truck sales, a 36.1% rise in SUV sales, and a 76.6% increase in Electric Vehicles.

Retail sales for June 2022 grew 30.3%.

"Amid industry-wide supply constraints, Ford outperformed the industry driven by strong F-Series, Explorer and new Expedition and Navigator SUV sales," said Andrew Frick, VP, Sales, Distribution & Trucks, Ford Blue.

Price Action: F shares are trading lower by 3.93% at $10.88 on the last check Tuesday.

