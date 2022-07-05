Applied UV Receives MedLine Follow-On Order For Air Purification System

- Applied UV Inc AUVI said its exclusive North American Scientific Air Management healthcare distribution partner MedLine had placed a follow-on order for its patented S200 mobile air purification system.
- The order is in support of the company’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Policy.
- The CMS policy provides funding available for long-term care providers looking to make air quality upgrades to their facilities to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
- “Our Scientific Air Management S-200 is a mobile, easy-to-use solution to mitigate against the spread of respiratory infections in long-term care facilities creating a cleaner and safer environment for visitation,” said CEO John F. Andrews.
- Price Action: AUVI shares are trading lower by 5.02% at $2.08 on the last check Tuesday.
