Applied UV Receives MedLine Follow-On Order For Air Purification System

Applied UV Inc AUVI said its exclusive North American Scientific Air Management healthcare distribution partner MedLine had placed a follow-on order for its patented S200 mobile air purification system.

The order is in support of the company's Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Policy.

The CMS policy provides funding available for long-term care providers looking to make air quality upgrades to their facilities to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Our Scientific Air Management S-200 is a mobile, easy-to-use solution to mitigate against the spread of respiratory infections in long-term care facilities creating a cleaner and safer environment for visitation,” said CEO John F. Andrews.

Price Action: AUVI shares are trading lower by 5.02% at $2.08 on the last check Tuesday.

