Applied UV Receives MedLine Follow-On Order For Air Purification System

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 5, 2022 10:11 AM | 1 min read
  • Applied UV Inc AUVI said its exclusive North American Scientific Air Management healthcare distribution partner MedLine had placed a follow-on order for its patented S200 mobile air purification system.
  • The order is in support of the company’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Policy.
  • The CMS policy provides funding available for long-term care providers looking to make air quality upgrades to their facilities to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
  • “Our Scientific Air Management S-200 is a mobile, easy-to-use solution to mitigate against the spread of respiratory infections in long-term care facilities creating a cleaner and safer environment for visitation,” said CEO John F. Andrews.
  • Price Action: AUVI shares are trading lower by 5.02% at $2.08 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksContracts