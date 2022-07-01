Akebia Therapeutics And 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX rose 83.2% to $0.8250 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Thursday.

Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD rose 57.2% to $0.9900 in pre-market trading after jumping over 37% on Thursday. Fast Radius recently appointed Pat McCusker as President, Interim CFO and John Nanry as COO.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA rose 33.1% to $0.4701 in pre-market trading after the company executed an agreement to terminate its vadadustat collaboration and license agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical.

Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT rose 27.7% to $0.86 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Thursday.

ECMOHO Limited MOHO rose 27.5% to $0.2093 in pre-market trading after dropping over 4% on Thursday.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX rose 22.8% to $0.30 in pre-market trading.

OceanPal Inc. OP rose 15.5% to $0.55 in pre-market trading. OceanPal recently announced entry into agreement to acquire capesize dry bulk vessel.

Missfresh Limited MF shares rose 9.8% to $0.28 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Thursday.

Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK rose 8.9% to $0.55 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 8% on Thursday.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. SCPS shares rose 7% to $0.46 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Thursday.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP rose 6.1% to $0.4459 in pre-market trading after dipping over 10% on Thursday. Imperial Petroleum recently announced the receipt of Nasdaq notice.



Losers