Samsung's Commercializes 3-Nm Chip Production To Grab Bigger Pie From Apple, Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF has begun commercializing 3-nm chips intensifying rivalry with the most significant contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM .

Samsung will begin with 3-nm semiconductors for high-performance and specialized low-power computing applications before expanding to mobile processors.

Analysts presume Samsung itself and other Chinese companies as its initial customers, Reuters reports.

TSMC controls ~54% of the global market for contract production of chips serving as the principal supplier of Apple Inc AAPL and Qualcomm Inc QCOM .

and . With a 16.3% market share, Samsung announced a 171 trillion won ($132 billion) investment plan to overtake TSMC by 2030.

Samsung previously expressed ambition to win new clients in China, to tap its high market growth, as companies from automakers to appliance goods manufacturers rush to secure capacity to address the global chip crisis.

Mirae Asset Securities estimated Samsung's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of capital spending between 2017 and 2023 at 7.9%, versus TSMC's estimated 30.4%.

TSMC planned 2-nm mass production in 2025.

