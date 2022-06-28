Triumph Secures Two-Year Contract From Taiwan's STARLUX Airlines

- Triumph Group Inc TGI has secured a two-year wheel and brake maintenance and repair contract from Taiwan-based STARLUX Airlines for their A350 XWB fleet. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Triumph plans to perform the work at its location in Chonburi, Thailand.
- The parties have collaborated on previous awards on the A321neo and A330neo fleets.
- STARLUX operates A321neo, A330neo and A350 XWB aircraft fleets. In Q4 2022, it will begin accepting delivery of A350 XWB aircraft to expand its network to North America in 2023.
- Price Action: TGI shares are trading higher by 1.94% at $13.13 on the last check Tuesday.
