Triumph Secures Two-Year Contract From Taiwan's STARLUX Airlines

has secured a two-year wheel and brake maintenance and repair contract from Taiwan-based STARLUX Airlines for their A350 XWB fleet. Financial terms were not disclosed. Triumph plans to perform the work at its location in Chonburi, Thailand.

The parties have collaborated on previous awards on the A321neo and A330neo fleets.

STARLUX operates A321neo, A330neo and A350 XWB aircraft fleets. In Q4 2022, it will begin accepting delivery of A350 XWB aircraft to expand its network to North America in 2023.

Price Action: TGI shares are trading higher by 1.94% at $13.13 on the last check Tuesday.

