Airbus Bags FORUM Earth Monitoring Satellite Contract From ESA

- Airbus SE EADSY has secured a €160 million contract for the European Space Agency’s (ESA) FORUM satellite to measure heat emitted from the Earth into space.
- FORUM, short for Far-infrared Outgoing Radiation Understanding and Monitoring, will be the first satellite to observe Earth in the far-infrared part of the spectrum, providing unique measurements of the Earth’s outgoing energy to help improve understanding of the climate system.
- Airbus in Stevenage will lead the development of the satellite, with Airbus in Germany responsible for the Instrument signal detection chain, and Airbus in France providing platform product support.
- Price Action: EADSY shares are trading higher by 3.10% at $25.24 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.