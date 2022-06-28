Airbus Bags FORUM Earth Monitoring Satellite Contract From ESA

by

Airbus SE EADSY

has secured a €160 million contract for the European Space Agency’s (ESA) FORUM satellite to measure heat emitted from the Earth into space. FORUM, short for Far-infrared Outgoing Radiation Understanding and Monitoring, will be the first satellite to observe Earth in the far-infrared part of the spectrum, providing unique measurements of the Earth’s outgoing energy to help improve understanding of the climate system.

Airbus in Stevenage will lead the development of the satellite, with Airbus in Germany responsible for the Instrument signal detection chain, and Airbus in France providing platform product support.

Price Action: EADSY shares are trading higher by 3.10% at $25.24 on the last check Tuesday.

