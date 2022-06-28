ñol

Airbus Bags FORUM Earth Monitoring Satellite Contract From ESA

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 28, 2022 9:54 AM | 1 min read
  • Airbus SE EADSY has secured a €160 million contract for the European Space Agency’s (ESA) FORUM satellite to measure heat emitted from the Earth into space.
  • FORUM, short for Far-infrared Outgoing Radiation Understanding and Monitoring, will be the first satellite to observe Earth in the far-infrared part of the spectrum, providing unique measurements of the Earth’s outgoing energy to help improve understanding of the climate system.
  • Airbus in Stevenage will lead the development of the satellite, with Airbus in Germany responsible for the Instrument signal detection chain, and Airbus in France providing platform product support.
  • Price Action: EADSY shares are trading higher by 3.10% at $25.24 on the last check Tuesday.

