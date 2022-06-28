ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stake In Occidental Petroleum, Find Out How Much

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 28, 2022 7:52 AM | 1 min read
  • Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) has purchased another 794,389 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY, at an average price of ~$55.39, according to a Form-4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • The total purchase amount was ~$44 million for ~794 thousand shares of OXY.
  • Last week the company had disclosed the purchase of ~9.55 million shares at an average price of $55.36.
  • The recent purchase of OXY shares brings Berkshire Hathaway’s total stake in the company to 16.4%.
  • BRK also owns options to buy another 83.9 million Occidental shares, which, if exercised, would bring its stake to more than 25%, mentioned Reuters.
  • Price Action: OXY shares are trading higher by 3.87% at $61.18 during the premarket session on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMoversTrading Ideas