Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stake In Occidental Petroleum, Find Out How Much

- Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) has purchased another 794,389 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY, at an average price of ~$55.39, according to a Form-4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- The total purchase amount was ~$44 million for ~794 thousand shares of OXY.
- Last week the company had disclosed the purchase of ~9.55 million shares at an average price of $55.36.
- The recent purchase of OXY shares brings Berkshire Hathaway’s total stake in the company to 16.4%.
- BRK also owns options to buy another 83.9 million Occidental shares, which, if exercised, would bring its stake to more than 25%, mentioned Reuters.
- Price Action: OXY shares are trading higher by 3.87% at $61.18 during the premarket session on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsMoversTrading Ideas