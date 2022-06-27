BWXT Medical, Bayer Ink Commercial Agreement For Actinium-225 Based Products

by

BWX Technologies Inc BWXT subsidiary BWXT Medical Ltd. has entered a commercial agreement with Bayer AG BAYRY to supply high-purity Actinium-225 (Ac-225).

The above agreement follows the agreement reached by the parties in September 2021.

Ac-225 is a highly powerful radioisotope used in targeted alpha therapies (TATs). This emerging field combines Ac-225 with specific tumor-seeking targeting moieties, which deliver alpha radiation directly to tumors.

"Targeted radionuclide therapies are developed to improve outcomes for patients with different types of cancers. We will leverage our nuclear medicine strengths to collaborate with Bayer over the long term," commented Martyn Coombs, president of BWXT Medical.

Price Action: BWXT shares are trading higher by 0.26% at $53.31 on the last check Monday.

