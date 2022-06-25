After Maryland Store Votes To Unionize, Apple Prepares To Negotiate With Workers: Report

Apple, Inc. AAPL Store in Maryland became the first Apple location to unionize, and it now appears that Cupertino might be willing to extend an Olive branch.

Apple has accepted the verdict and has expressed willingness to bargain with these employees in "good faith," Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

About two-thirds of the employees at the Towson, Maryland store voted last week to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. These employees had earlier organized themselves as the "Coalition of Organized Retail Employees." About 270 of the company's outlets have reportedly joined the CORE.

Apple's conciliatory stance comes as some of its stores, including the ones in Georgia and New York, have embarked on unionization drives. Workers in Georgia had earlier scheduled a vote on unionization, but had to call it off due to what they allege as intimidation tactics by the company.

Incidentally, unionization efforts are taking hold in other companies too. Amazon, Inc. AMZN and Starbucks Corporation SBUX are among the high-profile companies that are under pressure from employees to let them unionize.

Photo: Courtesy of Sharon Hahn Darlin on Flickr