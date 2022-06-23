ñol

After-Hours Action: Why LendingTree Stock Is Plunging

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 23, 2022 4:51 PM | 1 min read

LendingTree Inc TREE shares are falling in Thursday's after-hours session after the company revised its second-quarter guidance.

LendingTree said it now expects second-quarter revenue to be between $259 million and $264 million versus its previous guidance of $283 million to $293 million. 

Variable marketing margin is now expected to be between $88 million and $92 million versus the prior range of $100 million to $106 million. LendingTree also revised adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $26 million to $29 million versus the company's previous guidance range of $35 million to $40 million.

"The challenging interest rate environment that progressed through this quarter combined with annual inflation persistently running above 8% has presented additional challenges for many of our mortgage lending and insurance partners," said Trent Ziegler, CFO of LendingTree. 

"Despite near-term headwinds, our balance sheet remains incredibly solid, we expect continued positive cash flow generation, and we continue to operate from a position of strength."

TREE Price Action: LendingTree is making new 52-week lows on Thursday.

The stock was down 11.4% in after hours at $48.60 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

