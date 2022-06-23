Citi Sees Gross Margin Expansion Ahead For Spotify

- Citi analyst Jason B. Bazinet noted that Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT has been building a broader audio platform that spans both Music and Podcasts for several years.
- He noted that these investments have not helped or hurt gross margins.
- However, with larger tailwinds from Marketplace and smaller headwinds from Podcasting, he expected gross margin expansion in 2023 and beyond.
- All of which should be bullish for the firm’s equity value.
- Bazinet reiterated a Buy on the stock.
- Last week, Wells Fargo upgraded its rating on the stock following its June 2022 investor day.
- Raymond James had also upgraded the stock. He saw the competitive landscape in streaming music was largely stable versus Netflix, Inc NFLX.
- Price Action: SPOT shares traded higher by 3.20% at $102.51 on the last check Thursday.
