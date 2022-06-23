Spire Global Secures $6M NASA Contract Extension For Earth Observation Data

- Spire Global Inc SPIR has secured a $6 million, 12-month contract extension from NASA to continue participating in the agency’s Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition (CSDA) Program.
- Spire will continue to deliver a comprehensive catalog of Earth observation data, associated metadata, and ancillary information from its constellation of 100+ multipurpose satellites.
- Spire has provided reflectometry, radio occultation, and other Earth observation data to NASA's CSDA Program since 2018.
- Spire’s data will be available for scientific purposes to all federal agencies, NASA-funded researchers, and U.S. government-funded researchers.
- Spire will provide rolling access to 12 months of radio occultation data with a 30-day latency.
- Price Action: SPIR shares are trading higher by 1.06% at $1.43 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksContracts