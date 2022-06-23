Spire Global Secures $6M NASA Contract Extension For Earth Observation Data

by

has secured a $6 million, 12-month contract extension from NASA to continue participating in the agency’s Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition (CSDA) Program. Spire will continue to deliver a comprehensive catalog of Earth observation data, associated metadata, and ancillary information from its constellation of 100+ multipurpose satellites.

Spire has provided reflectometry, radio occultation, and other Earth observation data to NASA's CSDA Program since 2018.

Spire’s data will be available for scientific purposes to all federal agencies, NASA-funded researchers, and U.S. government-funded researchers.

Spire will provide rolling access to 12 months of radio occultation data with a 30-day latency.

Price Action: SPIR shares are trading higher by 1.06% at $1.43 on the last check Thursday.

