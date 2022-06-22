Wells Fargo Upgrades Enerpac Tool - Read Why

by

analyst Michael McGinn upgraded to Overweight from Equal-weight and raised the price target to $23 (an upside of 21%) from $22. Although market conditions are less than ideal, the analyst has been surprised EPAC shares have continued to melt from their weakened year-end starting point as Industrial with overweight mining/ infrastructure/ energy exposure have fared better given the commodity surge.

McGinn mentions that EPAC has seen many management changes, new long-term margin targets, and announced a hefty 10 million shares repurchase authorization equivalent to 17% of the float.

The analyst states that he is upgrading shares to Overweight after accounting for the aforementioned self-help elements, washed-out sentiment, and a pricing structure that has now caught up to inflation.

Price Action: EPAC shares are trading higher by 5.26% at $18.92 on the last check Wednesday.

