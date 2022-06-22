ñol

Navios Maritime Partners Acquires Two Newbuilding LNG Dual Fuel Containerships

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 22, 2022 12:07 PM | 1 min read
  • Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NMM has agreed to purchase two liquified natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel 7,700 TEU containerships for an aggregate purchase price of $241.2 million.
  • The vessels are expected to be delivered into the fleet in 4Q24.
  • In addition, Navios Partners has secured a two-month option for two additional LNG dual-fuel 7,700 TEU containerships at the same terms, delivering in 2Q25.
  • The two containerships have been chartered-out for 12 years, at an average net rate of $42,288 per day, with an option to extend for an additional two years at a net rate of $24,875 per day.
  • NMM held cash and equivalents of $108.2 million as of March 31, 2022.
  • In connection with the transaction, the charterer agreed to amend existing charters on two 6,800 TEU containerships currently expiring in 4Q23. The charter period will be extended for seven months at $43,944 net per day.
  • Price Action: NMM shares are trading lower by 2.35% at $24.08 on the last check Wednesday.

