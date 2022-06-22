Fluor Bags EPCM Contract In Australia

- Fluor Corp’s FLR Mining & Metals business has secured a contract to perform engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) for Iluka Resources Limited’s Eneabba project. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Eneabba project is a fully integrated rare earth refinery in Eneabba, Western Australia.
- Fluor will complete the front-end engineering design and execute the EPCM services to deliver the refinery. It will book the undisclosed reimbursable contract value in 2Q22.
- Construction of the refinery is scheduled to begin later this year, with the first production expected in 2025.
- Price Action: FLR shares are trading lower by 1.65% at $24.42 on the last check Wednesday.
