ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Fluor Bags EPCM Contract In Australia

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 22, 2022 10:44 AM | 1 min read
  • Fluor Corp’s FLR Mining & Metals business has secured a contract to perform engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) for Iluka Resources Limited’s Eneabba project. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Eneabba project is a fully integrated rare earth refinery in Eneabba, Western Australia.
  • Fluor will complete the front-end engineering design and execute the EPCM services to deliver the refinery. It will book the undisclosed reimbursable contract value in 2Q22.
  • Construction of the refinery is scheduled to begin later this year, with the first production expected in 2025.
  • Price Action: FLR shares are trading lower by 1.65% at $24.42 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts