China Sentences Man Linked To Alibaba Employee Sexual Assault Case

- A China court sentenced a man to 18 months in prison for being involved in Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA female employee sexual assault case, the Global Times reports.
- The court held Zhang Guo guilty of forcible indecency against a female employee surnamed Zhou of Alibaba Group during a business dinner in July 2021 while Zhou was intoxicated.
- Zhang was among the eight people attending the business dinner.
- Zhang committed sexual assault against Zhou during their first meeting on July 27, 2021, at a restaurant and again the next day in Zhou’s hotel room.
- On July 27, four employees from Alibaba, including Zhou, went on a business trip to Jinan for negotiations and to sign a contract with Jinan Hualian supermarket. That night, the four colleagues from Alibaba had a business dinner with four representatives from the Hualian supermarket, including Zhang.
- According to media reports, Zhou did not get any response from Alibaba despite the complaint.
- Alibaba had shown zero tolerance for illegal behavior and assured full cooperation with local police.
- Previously, Alibaba had suspended ten employees for publicizing sexual assault allegations.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 2.36% at $103.88 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
