ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

China Sentences Man Linked To Alibaba Employee Sexual Assault Case

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 22, 2022 8:50 AM | 1 min read
  • A China court sentenced a man to 18 months in prison for being involved in Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA female employee sexual assault case, the Global Times reports.
  • The court held Zhang Guo guilty of forcible indecency against a female employee surnamed Zhou of Alibaba Group during a business dinner in July 2021 while Zhou was intoxicated.
  • Zhang was among the eight people attending the business dinner. 
  • Also Read: Alibaba Fires Manager Accused Of Rape Amid Widening Concerns Over Women Safety At Company: Report
  • Zhang committed sexual assault against Zhou during their first meeting on July 27, 2021, at a restaurant and again the next day in Zhou’s hotel room.
  • On July 27, four employees from Alibaba, including Zhou, went on a business trip to Jinan for negotiations and to sign a contract with Jinan Hualian supermarket. That night, the four colleagues from Alibaba had a business dinner with four representatives from the Hualian supermarket, including Zhang.
  • According to media reports, Zhou did not get any response from Alibaba despite the complaint.
  • Alibaba had shown zero tolerance for illegal behavior and assured full cooperation with local police.
  • Previously, Alibaba had suspended ten employees for publicizing sexual assault allegations.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 2.36% at $103.88 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsLegalTechMedia