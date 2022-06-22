China Sentences Man Linked To Alibaba Employee Sexual Assault Case

by

A China court sentenced a man to 18 months in prison for being involved in Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA female employee sexual assault case, the Global Times reports.

female employee sexual assault case, the Global Times reports. The court held Zhang Guo guilty of forcible indecency against a female employee surnamed Zhou of Alibaba Group during a business dinner in July 2021 while Zhou was intoxicated.

Zhang was among the eight people attending the business dinner.

Alibaba Fires Manager Accused Of Rape Amid Widening Concerns Over Women Safety At Company: Report Zhang committed sexual assault against Zhou during their first meeting on July 27, 2021, at a restaurant and again the next day in Zhou’s hotel room.

On July 27, four employees from Alibaba, including Zhou, went on a business trip to Jinan for negotiations and to sign a contract with Jinan Hualian supermarket. That night, the four colleagues from Alibaba had a business dinner with four representatives from the Hualian supermarket, including Zhang.

According to media reports, Zhou did not get any response from Alibaba despite the complaint.

Alibaba had shown zero tolerance for illegal behavior and assured full cooperation with local police.

Previously, Alibaba had suspended ten employees for publicizing sexual assault allegations.

Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 2.36% at $103.88 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

