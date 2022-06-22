ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

NaaS Partners With State Grid Changzhi Electric Power Supply For EV Charging Stations

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 6:03 AM | 1 min read
  • NaaS Technology Inc NAAS has signed a partnership agreement with State Grid Changzhi Electric Power Supply Company to build new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.
  • The move is aimed at enhancing the local charging services in Changzhi, Shanxi Province.
  • Under the agreement, State Grid Changzhi Electric Power Supply Company will provide construction sites and a stable power supply for new EV charging stations, while NaaS will build and operate the charging facilities.
  • NaaS will also provide charging pile operators with online and offline services, including customer sourcing, marketing, and operation and maintenance (O&M).
  • Price Action: NAAS shares closed lower by 8.02% at $6.77 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsSmall Cap