NaaS Partners With State Grid Changzhi Electric Power Supply For EV Charging Stations

- NaaS Technology Inc NAAS has signed a partnership agreement with State Grid Changzhi Electric Power Supply Company to build new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.
- The move is aimed at enhancing the local charging services in Changzhi, Shanxi Province.
- Under the agreement, State Grid Changzhi Electric Power Supply Company will provide construction sites and a stable power supply for new EV charging stations, while NaaS will build and operate the charging facilities.
- NaaS will also provide charging pile operators with online and offline services, including customer sourcing, marketing, and operation and maintenance (O&M).
- Price Action: NAAS shares closed lower by 8.02% at $6.77 on Tuesday.
