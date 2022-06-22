NaaS Partners With State Grid Changzhi Electric Power Supply For EV Charging Stations

by

NaaS Technology Inc NAAS has signed a partnership agreement with State Grid Changzhi Electric Power Supply Company to build new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

The move is aimed at enhancing the local charging services in Changzhi, Shanxi Province.

Under the agreement, State Grid Changzhi Electric Power Supply Company will provide construction sites and a stable power supply for new EV charging stations, while NaaS will build and operate the charging facilities.

NaaS will also provide charging pile operators with online and offline services, including customer sourcing, marketing, and operation and maintenance (O&M).

Price Action: NAAS shares closed lower by 8.02% at $6.77 on Tuesday.

