Putin Threatens To Deploy New Satan II Nuclear Missile That Can Reach UK In 3 Minutes

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 22, 2022 7:16 AM | 1 min read
Putin Threatens To Deploy New Satan II Nuclear Missile That Can Reach UK In 3 Minutes

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to launch the new Satan II nuclear missile, as the Ukraine war now drags on for four months.

What Happened: Putin, while hosting military academy graduates at a lavish ceremony in Kremlin on Tuesday, said that Russia would continue to boost its military capabilities to fill the gaps suffered by its ongoing invasion of Ukraine,  The Telegraph reported.

"We will continue to develop and strengthen our armed forces, taking into account potential military threats and risks," the Russian President said while hailing his troops invading Ukraine "with courage, professionalism: like real heroes."

Putin further added that as part of the efforts to make Russia even stronger, the country would place the first batch of Sarmat – its newly tested intercontinental ballistic missile – on combat duty before the end of the year.

The missile, which is also known as Satan II, has a range of 18,000 kilometers (11,000 miles) and can deliver between 10 to 15 nuclear warheads at a hypersonic speed. It is capable of reaching Britain in three minutes. The report added that it could also bypass most radar and missile defense systems.

Earlier, Colonel-General Sergei Karakayev, the commander of Russia's strategic missile forces, also told the Russian state TV that "there is no existing air defense for the Sarmat missile systems, and it will probably not exist in the coming decades."

See Also: Is Vladimir Putin Terminally Ill? This Is What Kremlin Spokesman Has To Say

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EurasiaRussiaVladimir PutinNewsPoliticsGlobalGeneral