Here's Why This Analyst Slashed Twitter's Price Target By 39%

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 21, 2022 3:37 PM | 1 min read
  • Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained Twitter, Inc TWTR with a Neutral and cut the price target from $54.2 to $33, below Tesla, Inc TSLA chief's takeover bid.
  • Crockett believed that the absence of the deal would lead to even lower share prices for Twitter.
  • Social media comparables were already hit by a possible weakening ad market likely to become more pronounced if the economy trends toward recession. 
  • The disruption of Musk talking about substantial changes to Twitter's business focus could reduce employee effectiveness. 
  • The economic slowdown has decreased the loss of key talent as rivals have restrained hiring. 
  • However, relative to these peers, Twitter is more exposed to brand advertising, which appears to be a weaker part of the ad market than direct response. 
  • Crockett believes the Twitter and Elon Musk deal is still likely to move forward, with Musk owning ample leverage to rework the deal price substantially.
  • All of which could lead to an ugly, tortured road leading to substantial share price volatility in the interim.
  • Price Action: TWTR shares traded higher by 3.02% at $38.94 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by Pete Linforth from Pixabay

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech