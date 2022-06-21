Barnes Picks Director Thomas Hook To Succeed Patrick Dempsey As CEO

by

. Board has appointed Thomas J. Hook as its President and CEO, effective July 14, 2022. Patrick J. Dempsey, who began a leave of absence on March 8, 2022, from his position as President & CEO due to personal reasons, will transition to the newly created role of Executive Vice Chairman until his retirement on December 31, 2022.

Dempsey is expected to continue serving as a board member.

Interim CEO Julie K. Streich will remain in that position through July 13, 2022, and continue to serve as the company's SVP, Finance and CFO thereafter.

Thomas Hook, named a Barnes Group Director in 2016, currently serves on the Audit Committee and Corporate Governance Committee.

Hook will step down from his current position as CEO and director of SaniSure, Inc. in July 2022.

Price Action: B shares are trading higher by 2.50% at $32.45 on the last check Tuesday.

