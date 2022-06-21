ñol

Hilton Expands Pet-Friendly Offerings Via Mars Petcare Partnership

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 21, 2022 10:57 AM | 1 min read
  • Hilton Hotels Corp HLT has expanded its partnership with pet care company Mars Petcare to support travelers and their pets.
  • Hilton and Mars Petcare will offer access to virtual support from the Mars Pet Expert Team (PET) to travelers during their stay through Mars PET On-Demand online service.
  • The expert team from Mars PET On-Demand will answer questions related to traveling with pets at more than 4,600 hotels in Hilton's portfolio across Canada and the U.S.
  • Price Action: HLT shares are trading higher by 1.19% at $117.66 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral