Hilton Expands Pet-Friendly Offerings Via Mars Petcare Partnership

by

Hilton Hotels Corp HLT has expanded its partnership with pet care company Mars Petcare to support travelers and their pets.

has expanded its partnership with pet care company Mars Petcare to support travelers and their pets. Hilton and Mars Petcare will offer access to virtual support from the Mars Pet Expert Team (PET) to travelers during their stay through Mars PET On-Demand online service.

The expert team from Mars PET On-Demand will answer questions related to traveling with pets at more than 4,600 hotels in Hilton's portfolio across Canada and the U.S.

Price Action: HLT shares are trading higher by 1.19% at $117.66 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral