Hilton Expands Pet-Friendly Offerings Via Mars Petcare Partnership

- Hilton Hotels Corp HLT has expanded its partnership with pet care company Mars Petcare to support travelers and their pets.
- Hilton and Mars Petcare will offer access to virtual support from the Mars Pet Expert Team (PET) to travelers during their stay through Mars PET On-Demand online service.
- The expert team from Mars PET On-Demand will answer questions related to traveling with pets at more than 4,600 hotels in Hilton's portfolio across Canada and the U.S.
- Price Action: HLT shares are trading higher by 1.19% at $117.66 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.