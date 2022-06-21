Revlon's Bankruptcy Proceedings Complicated By Citi's $900M Loan Repayment Error: FT

by

Revlon Inc’s REV restructuring initiatives have got complicated due to a $900 million banking error by Citigroup Inc C , the Financial Times reported.

The cosmetics maker had filed for bankruptcy last week after being mired in debt.

The report noted that in 2020 Citigroup had erroneously used its own money to repay a $900 million term loan it administered on behalf of Revlon that was held by multiple asset management groups.

While holders of $400 million of the loan quickly returned the erroneous payment, funds that owned $500 million of the loan kept the cash, the report added.

Price Action: REV shares are trading higher by 3.75% at $3.87 on the last check Tuesday.

REV shares are trading higher by 3.75% at $3.87 on the last check Tuesday. Photo Via Pixabay

