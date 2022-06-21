ñol

Revlon's Bankruptcy Proceedings Complicated By Citi's $900M Loan Repayment Error: FT

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 21, 2022 7:58 AM | 1 min read
  • Revlon Inc’s REV restructuring initiatives have got complicated due to a $900 million banking error by Citigroup Inc Cthe Financial Times reported.
  • The cosmetics maker had filed for bankruptcy last week after being mired in debt.
  • RelatedCosmetics Maker Revlon Files For Bankruptcy
  • The report noted that in 2020 Citigroup had erroneously used its own money to repay a $900 million term loan it administered on behalf of Revlon that was held by multiple asset management groups.
  • While holders of $400 million of the loan quickly returned the erroneous payment, funds that owned $500 million of the loan kept the cash, the report added.
  • Also ReadIndian Conglomerate Reliance Eyes Bankrupt Revlon: Reuters
  • Price Action: REV shares are trading higher by 3.75% at $3.87 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Pixabay

