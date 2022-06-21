Why Discord, Coinbase, Google, Steam And Several Other Top Websites Are Seeing An Outage

Reports show that a widespread outage at Cloudflare, Inc NET affected several popular websites in the early hours of Tuesday.

What Happened: Cloudflare said it had identified an issue and was implementing a fix. The company said through its systems status website that it was “ investigating widespread issues” with services and/or its network.

Users reported several websites as facing disruptions, including Amazon.com, Inc AMZN's Amazon Web Services and Coinbase Holdings Inc COIN and Discord.

Vimeo, OpenSea, eToro, Patreon and Skype seem to be some of the other services affected.

Cloudflare is a content delivery network and a distributed denial of service attack mitigation company.

Troubles at Discord were possibly linked with Cloudflare by Downdetector. Anime streaming service Crunchyroll and DoorDash, Inc DASH were some other websites that reportedly faced issues, according to Downdetector.

Others services that were impacted include Alphabet Inc's GOOGL GOOG Google, NordVPN and popular gaming platform Steam.

Zerodha, a popular web-based broker in India advised its users to switch to a different ISP if they weren’t able to access their service. The company said “Cloudflare - network transit, proxy, security provider used by most of the internet businesses around the world - is having global outage. If you are unable to use our websites or apps, please try switching to a different ISP as a different route may work.”

