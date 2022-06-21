ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Discord, Coinbase, Google, Steam And Several Other Top Websites Are Seeing An Outage

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 21, 2022 3:33 AM | 1 min read
Why Discord, Coinbase, Google, Steam And Several Other Top Websites Are Seeing An Outage

Reports show that a widespread outage at Cloudflare, Inc NET affected several popular websites in the early hours of Tuesday.
What Happened: Cloudflare said it had identified an issue and was implementing a fix. The company said through its systems status website that it was “ investigating widespread issues” with services and/or its network.

Users reported several websites as facing disruptions, including  Amazon.com, Inc AMZN's Amazon Web Services and Coinbase Holdings Inc COIN and Discord.

Vimeo, OpenSea, eToro, Patreon and Skype seem to be some of the other services affected.

Cloudflare is a content delivery network and a distributed denial of service attack mitigation company.

Troubles at Discord were possibly linked with Cloudflare by Downdetector. Anime streaming service Crunchyroll and DoorDash, Inc DASH were some other websites that reportedly faced issues, according to Downdetector.

Others services that were impacted include Alphabet Inc's GOOGL GOOG Google, NordVPN and popular gaming platform Steam.

Zerodha, a popular web-based broker in India advised its users to switch to a different ISP if they weren’t able to access their service.  The company said “Cloudflare - network transit, proxy, security provider used by most of the internet businesses around the world - is having global outage. If you are unable to use our websites or apps, please try switching to a different ISP as a different route may work.”

Read Next: Joe Biden Backs Apple Workers Joining Maryland Union: 'Proud Of Them'

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: cloudInternetNetwork OutagesNewsTech